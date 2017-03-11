NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Fiorentina deny Bernardeschi to Inter
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have taken the unusual step of releasing a statement to deny rumours that Federico Bernardeschi would join Inter for €40m.

The reports emerged today via journalist Massimo Caputi, who claimed with great confidence that “the deal will go through” and even set a €40m price-tag for the summer operation.

“Fiorentina decisively and officially (having already done so informally) deny the continual affirmations of journalist Massimo Caputi with regards to a supposed agreement between the Viola club and Inter for the sale of player Federico Bernardeschi,” read the statement.

“The club considers these affirmations to be totally without foundation and completely separated from reality.

“We wish to instead underline that the player Federico Bernardeschi has always manifested great affection for our colours and, as confirmed by everyone at ACF Fiorentina, the intention is to continue Federico’s growth in the Viola jersey.

“The club invites Caputi and anyone else to not spread false information with regards to this subject.”

