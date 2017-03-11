NEWS
Saturday March 11 2017
Sampdoria do Genoa Derby Double
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria made history with Luis Muriel’s strike, as it’s the first time they have won two Genoa Derbies in a single Serie A season since 1960.

The Blucerchiati hadn’t done the Derby della Lanterna Double for almost 60 years, but Muriel was on target again to doom the Grifone.

It’s another boost for Marco Giampaolo’s side, but ‘hosts’ Genoa will be in for a furious reaction from fans who already saw this season as a failure.

