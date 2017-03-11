Muriel: 'No words to describe this!'

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel was speechless after scoring the winning goal in an historic Sampdoria derby win. “There are no words to describe what I’m feeling.”

The Colombian was on target at Marassi for the 1-0 result, the first time Samp have beaten Genoa in both Serie A games in a single season since 1960.

“There are no words to describe what I am feeling right now,” Muriel told Mediaset Premium as the party raged on.

“We knew that if we won tonight, we’d write a piece of Sampdoria history, as it hadn’t happened in almost 60 years.

“Scoring in the derby is a unique sensation. Scoring the winning goal is even more incredible.

“I hope to be an idol for the fans, because I’ll give my all for this team as long as I wear the shirt. I felt their faith in me from the first minute, even in moments that weren’t so great, and I want to thank them.

“I haven’t missed any games this season, I’ve been consistent and that’s what I wanted. Marco Giampaolo is the architect of all this, his words from the moment he arrived showed me he really cared that I do well and get the best out of my quality.”

There have been rumours of a move to Inter, so is Muriel looking to move on up and seek bigger objectives?

“Looking at these fans right now, I can’t think of anything else. They are the greatest fans in the world.”

