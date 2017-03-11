Giampaolo: 'Samp always positive'

Marco Giampaolo was pleased that Sampdoria “remained positive and played the ball” when beating Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna.

This was the first time the Blucerchiati had won both derbies in a single Serie A season since 1959-60.

“It happened almost 60 years ago, which shows you how difficult that must’ve been. This team has written its name on a page of history that will be remembered,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I am happy for our fans. I liked that we remained positive throughout the game, which wasn’t easy because Genoa were clammed up and went on the counter, but we gave away very few free kicks and tried to play the ball, so this was no derby all about aggression.

“We worked hard over the week focused on keeping things clean and getting to the second ball first. It paid off.

“It’s the derby, this game weighs on everyone. Genoa kept playing long balls and that made it difficult for us to press them. The theme of the game didn’t allow us to press high, even if the goal came from Luis winning back possession.

“Patrik Schick is capable of some incredible moves the moment he comes off the bench. He looks like he’s been playing for an hour. He is young and has plenty of time ahead of him, he’ll play for another year as first choice at Samp, but is destined for great things.

“I have three strikers who are doing really well and I hope to have him next season, which is why I don’t play him that often, otherwise they’ll come and take him away…”

Giampaolo has been linked with the job at Fiorentina next season, but shrugged off speculation.

“I am happy, I’m enjoying myself and working well, so that’s the important thing, not the contract. I have already said I want to stay at Sampdoria and there’s no problem there.

“I already have a contract, the club wants to extend it and give me more money – what can I possibly have to complain about?

“Strong teams make Coaches better. When you have players who follow you and have quality, that makes all the difference. I know that because for a few years I didn’t have that, so I keep my feet firmly on the ground.”

Sampdoria take on leaders Juventus next weekend, although goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano will be suspended.

“Juventus have almost locked down the Scudetto, on Tuesday they can get through to the Champions League quarter-finals, so hopefully they’ll be a bit more relaxed.”

