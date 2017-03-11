Mandorlini: 'Genoa error was costly'

Andrea Mandorlini admits Genoa “could’ve done better, but Sampdoria did well to capitalise on our error” in the Derby della Lanterna.

The Grifone’s campaign is now considered an abject failure, as they are struggling just above the drop zone and have lost both derbies in a single Serie A season for the first time since 1959-60.

Luis Muriel scored the only goal when intercepting a weak Olivier Ntcham pass across to Ezequiel Munoz.

“It was a risky pass, errors happen in a game and they did well to capitalise on it. Aside from that, our second half was less tight, less aggressive, we had a few players in the middle booked and were therefore more reticent,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Incidents can affect the course of a game, but we could’ve done better. The first half was more our plan, closing down certain passing channels and the bookings made us less determined into that tackle.

“I could’ve substituted them earlier, but you can’t make all your changes due to bookings. Overall the team should’ve been more aggressive and not allow Sampdoria to pass it around.”

Genoa are without a home win since December and the fans are losing patience.

“Results are the foundation for everything. This team has certain characteristics and has to make the best of what it has. Our first half performance was good and we had the best scoring opportunities, but in a derby every error is costly and we ended up making one.

“In the final 15 minutes they were able to play on the counter, whereas we threw on extra strikers and went all for it, but weren’t very balanced.

“There are undoubtedly a few problems developing the forward play from the back. We have certain characteristics in the middle of the park and have to do the best we can.

“We didn’t provide much service for the strikers tonight. We won against Empoli last week and our midfielders were decisive then, less so now. With Nicolas Burdisso spreading the play for Darko Lazovic and Diego Laxalt, we did get some dangerous crosses in, but not enough.

“The lads felt the pressure too much and once Sampdoria scored, the lads kept thinking about the result rather than getting back into it and they struggled.

“The President came to training yesterday, so he is close to the team, but he has certain work commitments and can’t always be physically present.

“We feel sad now because a derby isn’t just a game, it is THE game, and losing it is really a heavy blow.”

