Giampaolo: 'Sure Muriel will leave'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo is “almost certain Luis Muriel will leave” Sampdoria this summer, but President Massimo Ferrero isn’t so sure.

The Colombia international striker’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over local rivals Genoa in tonight’s Derby della Lanterna.

“I am almost certain Muriel will leave us next season,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“They will probably come and pick him up, because he’s a player of great quality. I honestly don’t even hope he will remain, so that way if I’m wrong, it’ll be a nice surprise.

“Muriel is a player who can fly towards other shores. I hope to lose as few players as possible. When I arrived here last year, I thought that I’d be training one squad and instead I ended up with another. We lost Moisander, Fernando, Correa, Soriano…

“As a Coach I can’t plan anything, it’s the club that decides, and it will be the same next season too.”

Sky Sport Italia also asked Sampdoria President Ferrero about the Muriel situation.

“I will try to make as few changes as possible. Muriel is destined for greater things, so perhaps he wants to leave, but I can’t do anything about that.”

Director Antonio Romei gave a different answer again to questions on Muriel.

“We are talking about a contract renewal. Muriel is a fantastic player.”

