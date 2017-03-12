Post new comment

The 2016-17 season will now be viewed as historic for Sampdoria, but one to forget for Genoa, writes Richard Thomas .

The lack of silverware won by either Genoa or Sampdoria ensures both clubs' seasons regularly come to be defined by their performances in the Derby della Lanterna, named after the lighthouse in the port city.

In the dark and stormy seas of recent campaigns, unlike in the days of the vintage Rossoblu teams of the early 20th century or the Blucerchiati's golden era of the late 1980s and early 90s, one of the only hopes for either to stave off the shipwreck of another barren year in this city has been to get one over their nearest and dearest rivals.

Thanks to Luis Muriel's second half strike, 2016-17 will now be a season to remember forever by those in Liguria with a persuasion for blue, white, red and black. That the meeting at the Luigi Ferraris generally lacked quality will be rendered completely irrelevant by Samp followers and their eccentric President Massimo Ferrero, who failed to deliver on his promise to stage a pitch invasion should his side taste victory, but still celebrated wildly in the stands regardless. 57 years after last achieving the feat, Sampdoria have completed a Serie A derby double over the Grifone.

There will be no European qualification for Marco Giampaolo's team and they appear likely to lose star man Muriel this summer, but this victory added to the 2-1 'home' win earlier in the season clinches a significant, rare and cherished achievement for the Blucerchiati - one that the majority of their fan base will have never seen before.

It may not make too many waves outside the perimeters of Liguria - Samp remain marooned in midtable - but in the birthplace of Christopher Columbus, supporters are enjoying a New World of derby superiority.

With their unbeaten run now at seven matches, a top-half finish looking more and more likely and upcoming matches with Juventus, Inter and Fiorentina providing opportunities for more high-profile victories, it looks like being a thoroughly satisfying first year in charge for former Empoli boss Giampaolo.

As for Genoa, the end of this increasingly poor campaign cannot now come soon enough. A season that started out promisingly under Ivan Juric and included home wins over both Juventus and Milan is now on the rocks, with the Croatian Coach sacked, key players Leonardo Pavoletti and Tomas Rincon sold and an ongoing run of just one Serie A win in 13 matches.

A tally of 29 points from 28 games is simply not good enough for a club of the size and stature of the Grifone, reflected by the displaying of a banner by fans before kick-off that read: 'Patience has a limit, our love does not.' Indeed, at this moment only the incompetence of Pescara, Crotone, Palermo and Empoli is sparing the Rossoblu a genuine relegation battle. Their paltry points haul would have them in far deeper trouble were they in any of Europe's other top Leagues, but as it is they should still survive comfortably under Andrea Mandorlini.

However, avoiding relegation will be no consolation for what has been a thoroughly deflating year for the red and blue half of Marassi. Continuing to be only too ready to sell their prized assets will lead to more mediocrity and frustration in campaigns to come, particularly with President Enrico Preziosi seemingly having no issue with cashing in on stars mid-season.

Defeat ended any hope of Grifone redemption for at least another year, simultaneously killing off any faint chance of them catching the Blucerchiati in the League table and bringing about the end of their proud 57-year record.

The result means little in the context of the wider Italian footballing landscape, but in Liguria, Samp reign supreme in 2017. Given the current climate on both sides of the city divide, this is the most they can realistically hope for.

