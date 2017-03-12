Donadoni saddened by fan protest

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni is saddened by Bologna fans choosing to boycott today's Serie A away match with Sassuolo.

The Rossoblu are currently in freefall, having lost five of their last six matches and won just one of their last eight. They currently lie 16th in the League table.

This recent run of results, coupled with members of the squad being spotted at a nightclub during the week, means supporters are staying away from the Neroverdi match in protest.

"We need to respect everyone and everyone is free to take the position they consider most appropriate," Donadoni told reporters in the build up to the match.

"Obviously we want the fans to always be with us. The fact they are not taking part in an easy away trip gives us even more sorrow.

"It should provoke us to react with honour in order to bring them back to the stadium for the next game.

"The victory against Torino on 22 January should be a model to follow for us in terms of mentality and attitude. If we have done well in the past, we can do it again in the future."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.