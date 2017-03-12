NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Maran: 'Chievo still angry'
By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran wants Chievo to use the 'anger' of defeat by Milan to spur them on against Empoli.

The Flying Donkeys gave a good performance but were ultimately defeated 3-1 at San Siro last week, although the Rossoneri did not reclaim the lead until the 70th minute.

"The team have worked well this week and have their heads focused on the match," Maran said at the Press conference to preview today's meeting with the relagation-threatened Azzurri.

"It is obvious that there is still a bit of anger about losing at San Siro, given that the performance deserved a different result. But we need to save this anger for the match against Empoli.

"What I have seen this week confirms the desire is there to do well.

"We expect an Empoli who need to collect points. Honestly, their recent results are a little misleading because they have played some good matches. They are still a team in good health."

