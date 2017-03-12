Inter look to Krychowiak?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Inter are monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Poland international only joined the French champions last summer but has had a stop-start season due to injury, making just 11 Ligue 1 appearances.

He is also said to be struggling to adapt to life in the French capital, prompting speculation he could move away in the summer.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are one of several clubs around Europe monitoring the situation closely.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio is claimed to be a long-term admirer of Krychowiak's qualities and was interested in recruiting the player even before he joined PSG.

With a high-profile central midfield arrival predicted at San Siro this summer, it could be that the 27-year-old fits the bill.

