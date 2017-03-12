NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Juve to pay €40m for Tolisso?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly ready to bid 40m for the services of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 22-year-old is a product of the French club's youth system and has been a part of their first team squad since 2013.

According to Tuttosport, his all-action performances have caught the attention of the Bianconeri hierarchy, who have decided to make him a top-priority summer signing.

Juve are said to have enquired as to Tolisso's availability in January, only to be informed by Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas that he was not for sale.

However, the Old Lady are confident that it will be a different state of affairs come the end of the season and are happy to meet the Ligue 1 side's likely asking price of 40m.

Tolisso was on the scoresheet in Lyon's 4-2 Europa League Round of 16 victory over Roma last Thursday.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies