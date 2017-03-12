Juve to pay €40m for Tolisso?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly ready to bid €40m for the services of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 22-year-old is a product of the French club's youth system and has been a part of their first team squad since 2013.

According to Tuttosport, his all-action performances have caught the attention of the Bianconeri hierarchy, who have decided to make him a top-priority summer signing.

Juve are said to have enquired as to Tolisso's availability in January, only to be informed by Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas that he was not for sale.

However, the Old Lady are confident that it will be a different state of affairs come the end of the season and are happy to meet the Ligue 1 side's likely asking price of €40m.

Tolisso was on the scoresheet in Lyon's 4-2 Europa League Round of 16 victory over Roma last Thursday.

