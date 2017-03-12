Iturbe: 'I haven't forgotten how to play'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Iturbe says he wants to return to being the player he was at Verona, now that he has returned to fitness.

The Paraguayan's form in the 2013/14 season with the Scaligeri was enough to earn him a move to Roma, but he has endured a frustrating time since.

Inconsistent form, strong competition for Giallorossi first team places and an unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth have combined to stagnate the 23-year-old's career.

Now on loan at Torino, however, he is now looking forward to better times and wants to use the remaining matches of the season to regain his sharpness.

"When I arrived at Torino I was not in shape, now I am fine after having worked a lot," Iturbe said at a Press conference.

"I still need to develop and with the help of the boss I can improve and help the team. I haven't played a lot in these months, whoever plays needs to be at 100 per cent and I wasn't.

"I have missed a lot, I need to rediscover game rhythm. I want to get back to being how I was at Verona, no one forgets how to play football.

"In these two months that remain, I want to do better and score some goals."

