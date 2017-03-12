Juan Iturbe says he wants to return to being the player he was at Verona, now that he has returned to fitness.
The Paraguayan's form in the 2013/14 season with the Scaligeri was enough to earn him a move to Roma, but he has endured a frustrating time since.
Inconsistent form, strong competition for Giallorossi first team places and an unsuccessful loan spell at Bournemouth have combined to stagnate the 23-year-old's career.
Now on loan at Torino, however, he is now looking forward to better times and wants to use the remaining matches of the season to regain his sharpness.
"When I arrived at Torino I was not in shape, now I am fine after having worked a lot," Iturbe said at a Press conference.
"I still need to develop and with the help of the boss I can improve and help the team. I haven't played a lot in these months, whoever plays needs to be at 100 per cent and I wasn't.
"I have missed a lot, I need to rediscover game rhythm. I want to get back to being how I was at Verona, no one forgets how to play football.
"In these two months that remain, I want to do better and score some goals."
