Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s seven Serie A games, from the Sassuolo-Bologna derby through Inter-Atalanta for Europe, Napoli-Crotone, Fiorentina-Cagliari and Palermo-Roma.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

To keep a closer eye on the stats from each individual game as it happens, you can also try our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 11.30 GMT at the Mapei Stadium, where local rivals Sassuolo and Bologna face off in the Emilia-Romagna Derby.

It’s also a family affair, as Neroverdi Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s son – Federico – plays for the Rossoblu.

At 14.00 GMT there’s a fascinating selection of matches, above all the European showdown Inter-Atalanta, as San Siro hosts sixth against fifth with the Bergamo Boys surprisingly ahead in the standings.

It’s also a Lombardy Derby, sees Gian Piero Gasperini up against the club that famously fired him after five games and Roberto Gagliardini’s first meeting with his former teammates.

Napoli aim to get their season back on track against troubled Crotone and we could potentially see Arek Milik’s first Serie A start since his knee injury in October.

Fiorentina are still under pressure and welcome Cagliari to the Stadio Franchi, where neutrals are hoping for a repeat of their 5-3 thriller in the reverse fixture.

Zdenek Zeman tries to make the most of home advantage as Pescara take on Udinese, while Chievo try to push Empoli further towards the danger zone.

The day concludes at 19.45 GMT when Palermo make their debut under new President Paul Baccaglini and Roma desperately try to halt the slide of three consecutive defeats in all competition.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.