Hategan ref for Juventus-Porto

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Porto will see their Champions League Round of 16 tie officiated by Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan.

The second leg kicks off at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday at 19.45 GMT.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 2-0 in Portugal thanks to goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.

Hategan has some experience with Italian sides, most recently in November 2016 for Napoli’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Dinamo Kiev.

The Romanian official was also in charge when Italy lost 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.