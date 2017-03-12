NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Gagliardini and Gabbiadini for Italy?
By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini, Leonardo Spinazzola and Roberto Gagliardini could get call-ups for Italy’s games against Albania and Holland.

The Azzurri have their first tests of 2017 and Coach Giampiero Ventura will name his squad next Saturday.

They have a World Cup qualifier against Albania in Palermo on March 24, then visit Amsterdam for a friendly with the Netherlands.

Ventura did have a get-together last month with players on the fringes of the international scene, including Inter midfielder Gagliardini.

It’s believed that Gagliardini will get his first senior Italy call-up for these two games, as will his old Atalanta teammate Spinazzola.

Gabbiadini should earn a recall after his stunning form for Southampton, having regained his confidence since leaving Napoli in January.

However, Domenico Berardi will be left with the Italy Under-21 side after struggling to find his form following four months out with a knee injury.

Probable Italy squad: Buffon, Donnarumma, Marchetti; Zappacosta, Spinazzola, Darmian, De Sciglio (D’Ambrosio), Bonucci, Chiellini, Barzagli, Romagnoli, Rugani (Astori); Marchisio, Verratti, De Rossi, Gagliardini, Parolo; Candreva, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Verdi (Politano, Sansone), Belotti, Immobile, Eder, Gabbiadini (Zaza, Pavoletti)

