Candreva: 'Atalanta not a surprise'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva warns Atalanta “are no longer to be considered a surprise, but Inter still want to be ahead of them by tonight.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“Atalanta are no longer to be considered a surprise,” Candreva told Inter Channel.

“We know they are having a great campaign, but we want to be ahead of them in the table tonight.

“We thank our fans who are always close to us, not just today. We’ll try not to let them down.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.