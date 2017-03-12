Line-ups: Inter-Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

It’s a massive clash for Europe as Inter host Atalanta with Roberto Gagliardini against his former teammates and Papu Gomez facing Ivan Perisic.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from every Serie A game on the Liveblog.

Surprisingly, the Bergamo Boys are one point ahead of their more illustrious Lombardy Derby rivals in the table, having already beaten them 2-1 at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia in October.

There are so many layers to this game, as Gian Piero Gasperini is up against the club that famously fired him after just five games, while Gagliardini left Atalanta in the January transfer window.

Inter got their campaign back on track with last week’s 5-1 victory away to Cagliari, but this is a huge test of their European mettle against a side that already beat Napoli away this month.

Gary Medel has shaken off a knock to start, sending Jeison Murillo to the bench.

Ever Banega is rewarded for his goal and assist against Cagliari by keeping a starting spot with Antonio Candreva, Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi.

Atalanta have Andrea Masiello suspended with Boukary Drame and Giulio Migliaccio injured.

Franck Kessie has been repeatedly linked with a move to Inter, Roma, Juventus, Chelsea or Manchester United.

He starts with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez sure to wreak havoc behind striker Andrea Petagna.

Atalanta have won two of their last four trips to San Siro, including a 4-3 thriller in April 2013, but lost the most recent two without finding the net.

Inter’s shirts have a special badge marking the 109th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Murillo, Andreolli, Sainsbury, Santon, Nagatomo, Brozovic, Joao Mario, Biabiany, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Zukanovic; Conti, Kessié, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic, Gomez; Petagna

Atalanta bench: Gollini, Bastoni, Konko, Raimondi, Hateboer, Grassi, Cristante, Rossi, D'Alessandro, Cabezas, Mounier, Paloschi

Ref: Irrati

