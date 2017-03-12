Bologna stun Sassuolo in the derby

By Football Italia staff

Federico Di Francesco helped create the Mattia Destro goal, as Bologna beat his father’s Sassuolo side in the Emilia-Romagna Derby.

It’s another painful home defeat for the Neroverdi, whose Coach Eusebio Di Francesco lost the family affair today.

Destro got the only goal of the game at the Mapei Stadium, set up for him by FDF and Blerim Dzemaili to tap into an empty net.

Antonio Mirante ensured the result was safe in the final minute with a sensational save on Francesco Acerbi, giving Bologna their first win since January.

