Hysaj: 'Crotone like Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj wants Napoli to face Crotone “as if we’re playing Real Madrid” so they can get back into the Champions League.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“I am calm, we are concentrated and ready to step on to the field with the right attitude,” the Albanian full-back told Mediaset Premium.

“We must go out there as if we’re playing Real Madrid, because if we do that, then few sides can get the better of us.

“Our first objective is to get back into the Champions League.”

The Partenopei went out of the tournament this week after losing both legs 3-1 to Real Madrid.

