Atalanta: 'Happy for Gagliardini'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta director Umberto Marino is “happy for Roberto Gagliardini” at Inter and is confident this afternoon will be “fun.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“This is an important test for us, we are at the Scala del Calcio and facing Inter, a great side in a big game, so we’ve got everything it takes to have fun,” Marino told Mediaset Premium.

“We’re happy that Gagliardini is doing so well. Gian Piero Gasperini is our conductor, like Herbert Von Karajan, who managed to get our youngsters ready for an important stage like Serie A.

“Now we want to end the season on a high and try to finish in Europe.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.