Ausilio: 'Inter admire Muriel'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio discussed Roberto Gagliardini, Atalanta and potential moves for Sampdoria duo Luis Muriel and Patrik Schick.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“I said it long ago, when few suspected they’d do this well, that Atalanta were more than just a surprise,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“Today’s game is worth precious points and we want to cultivate our objective this season.”

It’ll be the first time midfielder Gagliardini gets to face his former teammates since the January move to San Siro.

“We’re very happy with how Gagliardini has been doing, he convinced us straight away. He has great qualities, both on and off the field, and he’s proving that with each game.”

Sampdoria beat Genoa 1-0 last night with Muriel on target, so is there truth to reports both the Colombian and teammate Schick are on the Inter radar?

“Every time a player is doing well, people say he’s going to Inter. It’s one thing to admire a player and quite another to sign him.”

