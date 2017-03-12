Chievo put four past Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Chievo made short work of troubled Empoli, emerging with a comfortable 4-0 thumping at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Roberto Inglese opened up the rout with his impressive volley, then Sergio Pellissier glanced his head to a Valter Birsa cross.

Birsa got on the scoresheet himself with a solo effort before Bostjan Cesar’s tap-in late on.

It’s another heavy defeat for Empoli, who remain hovering just above the relegation zone.

