Pioli: 'Exceptional Inter performance'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli hailed an “exceptional” Inter performance to destroy European contenders Atalanta 7-1. “Everything we practised worked perfectly.”

The Nerazzurri were expected to be in a tight battle at San Siro, as Atalanta were one point ahead in the table, but nobody saw a 5-1 half-time result coming.

“This was an exceptional performance where everything we practised worked perfectly,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a game of a high level and we did well to make it look easy, because Atalanta are a tough opponent and had conceded very few goals until now.

“Inter want to fight every game with the belief that we can win it, but clearly there are some very experienced and talented sides ahead of us in the table and we are trailing.

“It was a good result, but what really counts is our position in the table and that means the next match is always the most important.

“It’s right to praise individuals, but today I want to just compliment the entire team, as we played with hunger and determination.”

Mauro Icardi got a hat-trick in the opening 26 minutes, but Ever Banega also celebrated three goals today.

“Banega played well, but it’s frankly difficult to find someone who did badly today,” smiled Pioli.

“Icardi did well, he is really improving and can do even better.”

