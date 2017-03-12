'Atalanta lesson from devastating Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini admits Atalanta were taught a lesson by Inter in their 7-1 thrashing at San Siro.

A clinical performance from the Nerazzurri saw them score five first half goals and leapfrog La Dea in the Serie A table.

"We are still having an extraordinary season," Gasperini commented post-match. "Today there was a strong team in front of us and it is amazing to be so close to them.

"We have received a lesson which will help us approach the last 10 matches.

"Inter were devastating and we didn't play with the same care as we did against Napoli. We need to rediscover our energy."

Despite today's setback, the experienced Coach believes his team can turn things around as they fight for a Europa League place.

"We are capable of going again and getting the best out of ourselves.

"The stakes for us have become very high, we are facing the big teams as equals and we will compete until the end."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.