Sarri: 'Napoli showed maturity'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri explained his tactical choices and why he was worried about facing Crotone, even though Napoli won 3-0.

Lorenzo Insigne bagged a brace, while Dries Mertens came off the bench to convert a contentious penalty, putting the Champions League disappointment with Real Madrid behind them.

“This was a difficult game for us after an incredible tour de force of fixtures in three tournaments,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Reaching your fourth game in 10 days against a team that is in the relegation zone could be a danger for concentration levels, but instead my side showed maturity with a good performace.

“Our objective is to give our all in every game. We’re doing well in Serie A this season and are only one point worse off than at this time last year. Considering then we had Gonzalo Higuain, this time lost Arek Milik to injury and had more Champions League games, I think it’s a good return.”

Leonardo Pavoletti was given a surprise start, but missed an open goal from point-blank range.

“I don’t think Pavoletti did badly. He did the dirty work that few people notice. As time wore on, I chose Dries Mertens to replace him because the spaces were opening up, but Leonardo is doing better.

“Milik has worked hard in training to get back in shape and because of that is lacking sharpness.”

Marko Rog was substituted in the second half just moments after he was booked, risking a dismissal.

“He puts a lot of aggression into his performance and when he’s booked can be at risk. I had already decided by half-time to only give him another 10 minutes anyway.”

