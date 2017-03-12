Sousa: 'Both sides deserved to win'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa concedes “both Fiorentina and Cagliari felt like they deserved to win this game” after a stoppage-time Nikola Kalinic header.

The Viola were fortunate to snatch all three points at the 94th minute, especially as Marco Sau hit the woodwork with a not dissimilar scoring opportunity.

“Both Fiorentina and Cagliari felt like they deserved to win this game,” Sousa told Mediaset Premium.

“We managed to create even when Cagliari sat back in a block and the second half was very balanced, but we were rewarded by the wonderful Kalinic goal.

“We chose to take some risks against a very physical team. In the second half we dominated the tempo more and weren’t as stretched out, so we didn’t concede as many counter-attacks.”

Fiorentina fans protested at the Stadio Artemio Franchi after a recent slide down the standings.

“This is the situation we are in, but we are trying to change it. The lads step on to the field eager to make their mark and honour the jersey every time, so that makes me proud.

“The fans have every right to express themselves when things are not going well. They have been cheering on this shirt since they were born.”

