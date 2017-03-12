NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Maran: 'Chievo out to have fun'
By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran says Chievo are out to have fun until the end of the season following a 4-0 thrashing of Empoli.

The Flying Donkeys coasted to an impressive win over the badly out of sorts Azzurri today, consolidating 11th place in the Serie A table.

"I am lucky enough to coach boys who have the desire to do well," Maran told reporters after victory at the Bentegodi.

"We are continuing to run despite having nothing left to play for in the table.

"We want to go again and continue to enjoy ourselves and do well right until the end."

Chievo's next League game is a trip to face Bologna next Sunday.

