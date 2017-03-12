Rastelli: 'Undeserved Cagliari loss'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli inevitably feels regret after an “undeserved” defeat to Fiorentina, but ultimately rues missed opportunities.

Nikola Kalinic’s free header from six yards decided the match in stoppages at the Stadio Franchi.

“It was a fine performance and if we had won I don’t think anyone could’ve complained,” said Rastelli.

“We limited a very talented Fiorentina side and created several great chances of our own. We just lacked that final ball.

“In the second half Fiorentina kept more of the ball, but without creating many genuine scoring opportunities, whereas we forced that fingertip save on Marco Borriello, Marco Sau hit the post and Nicolo Barella’s counter-attack went wide.

“We accept the verdict on the pitch, even if it feels undeserved, and this performance should boost our confidence.”

