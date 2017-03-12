Martusciello: 'Defeats bring negativity'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello admits Empoli are 'in a storm' after suffering a fifth successive Serie A defeat.

The Azzurri were on the wrong end of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Chievo this afternoon, meaning they remain in 17th place, one place and seven points above the relegation zone.

"I tried a few different things," Martusciello said of his troubled side.

"During difficult times you need to work harder to come through this storm, given that we have now lost five consecutive games."

The Empoli Coach expressed his belief that today's performance was the result of last weekend's late disappointment against Genoa, when the Azzurri conceded late on.

"Defeats bring negativity. Today, the performance was a result of the goal conceded in the 90th minute against Genoa."

