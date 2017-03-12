Nicola: 'Ref errors favoured Napoli'

Davide Nicola was furious with the referee over a few debatable incidents that allowed Napoli to beat Crotone 3-0.

Lorenzo Insigne earned and converted a penalty, then scored with a deft touch, before Dries Mertens benefited from a Marek Hamsik simulation.

“It’s not true that Crotone had no ambition of getting points here, even if the difference between the two sides is enormous,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The way the game went does not suggest a 3-0 result. Napoli were allowed to play with 11 men to the end, because Marko Rog should’ve been sent off, then he was substituted a minute later.

“The second penalty should not have been awarded either, and on top of that Hamsik was offside. We had the first shot on goal with Marcello Trotta.

“A side like Napoli can push Crotone aside easily, so it’s damaging when incidents don’t go our way. We are a small team and it’s demoralising.

“I asked the officials for some sort of explanation on the lack of a red card for Rog and they sent me off instead. I didn’t offend anyone. Maybe the tone of my voice was a little too elevated.

“I want to make it clear that Crotone came here hoping to win. We wanted to get points, we haven’t given up and we still believe in safety.

“There is a clear difference between us and Napoli, but today’s result was affected by some dubious refereeing decisions.”

