Gomez: 'Inter motivated by shame'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez believes Inter were so motivated to win 7-1 because “they were ashamed to be behind Atalanta in the table.”

This was a head-to-head for European football with just one point separating fifth from sixth.

Few expected it to be such a dominant performance from Inter, who were 5-1 up by half-time with a Mauro Icardi hat-trick.

“There are regrets and I am really angry, but the important thing is that we must learn from this,” Gomez told Sky Sport Italia.

“I saw an extraordinary Inter – aggressive and so hungry. I think they were ashamed to be behind Atalanta in the table and that motivated them to give the kind of performance we haven’t seen from Inter in years.

“We are still up there in a good position and must be proud of our overall season. Let’s turn the page and get ready for Pescara.

“This is a heavy defeat, but it is still only one game.”

