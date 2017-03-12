EDF: 'Decision making cost us'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says Sassuolo's decision making let them down in defeat to Bologna.

Following this afternoon's 1-0 home loss to an out of form Rossoblu side, the Neroverdi have now failed to score in three consecutive matches.

"In the first half it was mostly us who were making the running," Di Francesco told reporters following the final whistle. "But we weren't fluid in the final third.

"In the second half, however, we created a lot of very dangerous situations before conceding the goal. That changed the game.

"Today, we weren't great in our final decisions. From Tuesday we wil think about the match against Roma, we want to do well."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.