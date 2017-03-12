Del Neri: 'Udinese full of confidence'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri was delighted with the confidence displayed by Udinese in victory at Pescara.

The Bianconeri picked up their first win in four Serie A matches with a 3-1 win over a Delfini team seemingly doomed to relegation.

"It was a complicated match because Pescara were playing for their last chances of staying up," Del Neri explained to reporters at the Stadio Adriatico.

"We played a match full of confidence, we took our chances and it gives us calmness for the future.

"We have got out of our difficult period and this win gives us the right state of mind to continue and get as many points as possible.

"We are in good shape physically and mentally, although we shouldn't set targets."

