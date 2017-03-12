De Laurentiis sideswipe at Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis took another sideswipe at Juventus. “There are banners that speak more clearly than me.”

The patron spoke to reporters in the mixed zone at the Stadio San Paolo after today’s 3-0 win over Crotone.

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens converted two soft penalties, and the second appeared to be a Marek Hamsik dive on to the trailing leg of a defender.

At this point, a banner appeared in the stands that read: ‘Penalty for Juve.’

“Crotone defend and attack very well, it’s a team I didn’t think would be this competitive and the city should be proud of how their players did here,” said De Laurentiis.

Do Napoli have regrets they are too late to mount a Scudetto challenge this season?

“There are banners that speak more clearly than me,” was his response.

Juventus extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to Friday’s controversial 2-1 win over Milan, as Paulo Dybala converted a highly-debatable spot-kick deep into stoppages.

Napoli got back on track after the midweek 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

“When you play against the World Club Cup holders after 30 years, there is tension that can affect you. It’d be arrogant if we said we should be beating Real Madrid, but maybe we can say that when we learn to do better on set plays.

“We weren’t lucky, including with the draw itself, but there’s no point kidding ourselves, Real Madrid have been up there for years. We were reborn 12 years ago and have been in Europe for seven.”

