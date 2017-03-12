Szczesny: 'Roma feeling the pressure'

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny admits there is “a bit of pressure” on Roma ahead of their difficult trip to Palermo.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I think the three points tonight are worth three points and that’s it,” the goalkeeper told Mediaset Premium.

Napoli beat Crotone 3-0 this afternoon, so have at least temporarily gone into second place.

“We try not to look at other results. We just have to focus on ourselves and not what the other teams do, and that means beating Palermo.

“We are feeling a bit of pressure after recent results, as that’s inevitable after three consecutive defeats, so we’ll try to wipe the slate clean and start again.”

