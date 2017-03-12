NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Szczesny: 'Roma feeling the pressure'
By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny admits there is “a bit of pressure” on Roma ahead of their difficult trip to Palermo.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I think the three points tonight are worth three points and that’s it,” the goalkeeper told Mediaset Premium.

Napoli beat Crotone 3-0 this afternoon, so have at least temporarily gone into second place.

“We try not to look at other results. We just have to focus on ourselves and not what the other teams do, and that means beating Palermo.

“We are feeling a bit of pressure after recent results, as that’s inevitable after three consecutive defeats, so we’ll try to wipe the slate clean and start again.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies