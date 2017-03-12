Baldissoni: 'Full faith in Spalletti'

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni has full faith in Luciano Spalletti’s squad rotation against Palermo and discussed President James Pallotta’s comments.

“The choices are made by the Coach depending on fitness levels, situations and form. People complain whether we rotate the squad or not, but the Coach makes the choices and that is his job,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“I am sure if he makes those decisions, they are for a good reason. We have absolute faith in our Coach.

“Undoubtedly if we lose games, we have less margin for error, but everyone has pressure and they have everything it takes to emerge from this negative moment. We are convinced they will.”

President Pallotta sparked controversy this week when he spoke to American radio and seemed critical of Spalletti and their transfer strategy.

“The President spoke in a very friendly and relaxed atmosphere in New York and the transcripts made it seem different,” insisted Baldissoni.

“He meant that players with the attitude of gladiators run out of gas because we’ve had a complex fixture list and injuries limiting options. He wanted to protect the players, not suggest they were incompetent or had suddenly lost their talent.

“When he saw how his words had been transcribed, he wanted to speak to Roma Radio in order to clarify the situation. He was certainly not criticising the squad.

“The American owners bought a club with a few financial and technical difficulties, as the squad was ageing. We are trying to become competitive and hurry the process along, seeing as Roma inevitably must have big ambitions.

“We are trying to get within the Financial Fair Play parameters while maintaining or even improving the level of the squad. We can do that by identifying players who are relatively young and can lift the performances, while at the same time trying to help players from our youth sector to develop.

“Ideally we’d have a Second Team to help players to mature fully rather than sending them all over the country on loan, where they have to deal with different Coaches and different football ideas. This ought to be analysed more carefully for the future of all Italian football and not just Roma.”

