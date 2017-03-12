Baccaglini: 'If Palermo survive...'

Palermo President Paul Baccaglini assured fans he has “a more consistent view” than predecessor Maurizio Zamparini and pledged a sacrifice in case of safety.

Italian-American Baccaglini took over the Sicilian club today from Zamparini, so is he likely to go through Coaches with as much wild abandon?

“I love good football too, but perhaps I have a more consistent view of the sport,” laughed Baccaglini on Mediaset Premium.

“Unpredictable things can happen in a season, but as a former sportsman I like to put my faith in the Coach and players so we can develop over the campaign.

“I believe in this important and passionate city. I wanted to get a real feel for the pulse of the situation and went around the city streets and markets, seeing what the fans had to ask me.

“Day by day I am getting to know a new city and the atmosphere is incredible. I even asked my wife if we had already won the Scudetto, because the people were so enthusiastic about their team.

“Our project for this club is all-encompassing, based on the stadium and youth academy too. We have a fantastic youth system. We’ve got a Plan A for remaining in Serie A and a Plan B in case of relegation.

“It’s important to create a winning mentality. I already promised to do all sorts of things if we stay in Serie A, like walk to the Church on my knees, eat 20 sandwiches with milza, get a tattoo on my face – I’ll do all of it. I’m a man of my word!”

The former satirical TV comic already got a tattoo of the Palermo club symbol on his chest.

