Sunday March 12 2017
Official: Brescia fire Brocchi
By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Brescia have officially sacked Coach Cristian Brocchi and appointed veteran Gigi Cagni.

The former Milan tactician was given the boot this evening after a 2-0 defeat to Salernitana.

They are now third from bottom in Serie B – the relegation play-off places – with seven wins, 10 draws and 13 defeats.

Brescia have formally appointed Cagni as his replacement.

It’s a return to the Rondinelle for Cagni, who spent many years here as a player.

