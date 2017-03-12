Official: Brescia fire Brocchi

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Brescia have officially sacked Coach Cristian Brocchi and appointed veteran Gigi Cagni.

The former Milan tactician was given the boot this evening after a 2-0 defeat to Salernitana.

They are now third from bottom in Serie B – the relegation play-off places – with seven wins, 10 draws and 13 defeats.

Brescia have formally appointed Cagni as his replacement.

It’s a return to the Rondinelle for Cagni, who spent many years here as a player.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.