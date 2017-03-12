Roma run riot in Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Dzeko and Bruno Peres gave Roma a much-needed victory away to Palermo, ending their negative streak to retain second place.

The Giallorossi keep Napoli behind them in the table and regain some confidence with this 3-0 success at the Stadio Barbera, having lost three on the bounce going in between Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

It was almost a disastrous start, as Wojciech Szczesny let an Ilija Nestorovski effort squirm under him from a tight angle in the opening minutes, but the Palermo goal was ruled offside.

El Shaarawy was playing in an unusual False 9 position and made the most of a fine assist from Clement Grenier, who was having his first Serie A start.

Dzeko then came off the bench to prod home his 20th top flight goal of the campaign, the 30th in all competition.

Bruno Peres rounded out the rout in stoppages on the counter-attack.

There’s no victory to celebrate for new Palermo President Paul Baccaglini, who was in the stands.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.