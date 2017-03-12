Dzeko: 'Roma confidence boosted'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko hopes that the 3-0 victory away to Palermo can be “good for our confidence” after Roma got back on track.

The Giallorossi had lost three on the bounce in all competition, but conquered the Stadio Barbera.

“The last week has not been good for us and it was important to win tonight, we didn’t really mind how,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

Dzeko came off the bench to get on the scoresheet, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Bruno Peres were also on target.

“We scored three goals and kept a clean sheet, so that’s good for our confidence. Today those who hadn’t played as much this season got a chance and did very well, so we can relax, the team has plenty of options.

“There are a lot of good strikers, I was glad to get on target after three or four games. We won today, that can boost us going forward and Thursday is a very important match for our season.”

