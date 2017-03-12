Spalletti: 'I'm doing Roma a favour!'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti said he is “doing Roma a favour by not signing a new contract, as if I lose another two they’ll have to kick me out!”

The Giallorossi ended a run of three consecutive defeats in all competition and ran riot in Palermo, winning 3-0 despite rotating the squad.

“It was not an easy game, but we have players who need to take us towards the end of the season. We need the whole squad,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The players who took part on Thursday still had some toxins, as is physiologically inevitable. The intentions were to find El Shaarawy and Salah between the lines, taking on their centre-backs to spread them wide. That happened two or three times, but we could’ve done it better.

“Leo Paredes has some very precise characteristics and we have to see where to use him best. If teams sit back, he can get the keys to the midfield and pass it anywhere he wants. If he needs to defend as well and cover the spaces, then in that sense he has to improve.”

Clement Grenier made his first Serie A start and provided an assist for El Shaarawy in a midfield role.

“That is his role, playing between the lines, knowing the time to press when they lose the ball and set up teammates. It’s rare he loses possession, as put the ball at his feet and he’ll keep it clean.

“We always hope Juventus will fall sooner or later, but from what we can see they are like a moving target. We are happy with what we’ve done this season, Napoli probably feel the same, but Juventus really are very strong. They seem to be in difficulty, but that’s when they bring out all their character, strength and winning mentality to find a way through.”

Spalletti seemed to ask Francesco Totti if he wanted to come off the bench for the final 10 minutes, but the captain said he felt a back problem.

“He was warming up and felt this twinge in his back, so preferred not to come on. I try not to answer these questions, as it becomes like a trial – anything you say can be used against you!”

Spalletti was also asked about his refusal to sign a new contract, as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

“If I lose another two games, I won’t even end the season, because they’ll kick me out! We lost four out of five games and keep talking about the contract? Things change quickly in football and quite rightly Roma are a strong club who need results, so they are right to fire me.

“I think I did the club a favour by not signing a new contract and they’re happy about it too! Last year they fired a Coach and had to keep paying three years of his contract. I’m doing them a favour!

“The President said perfectly correct things, as I am the one responsible for the team. He mustn’t criticise the players, because if he does that then I will reply, so it’s quite right to put the responsibility on me.

“I just want to say the fans of Palermo were exceptional. We didn’t get a single insult here, we got a warm welcome to the city, they applauded us when we left the pitch. It’s a pity to see them so low down the table.”

