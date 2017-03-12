Grenier: 'Ready to contribute'

By Football Italia staff

Clement Grenier was pleased with his first Serie A start, providing an assist as Roma beat Palermo 3-0. “Everyone showed they were ready.”

The French midfielder arrived in the January transfer window, but was only today given his maiden start in the League.

“It was important to win after our defeat to Napoli. It was difficult because the team was tired following the loss to Lyon, but we got back on track and it was a good overall performance,” Grenier told Mediaset Premium.

“I think a great team like Roma needs to have a lot of talent throughout the squad that it can count on. Today the Coach called several players in and everyone showed they were ready. That’s the important thing, for everyone to be ready to give their contribution to the collective.

“We are still in three tournaments and in these situations need to reduce the gap from Juventus in Serie A, there are many games to play and we have to focus.”

Grenier is cup-tied, but with his experience in France, does he think Roma can overturn their 4-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon?

“The first leg was difficult, it’s an important decider next Thursday, the team is certainly capable of scoring goals and will give its all, so hopefully can count on the fans.”

