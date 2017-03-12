Lopez: 'Palermo conceded in best period'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez insists Palermo are still in the running for Serie A safety despite their 3-0 home defeat to Roma. “We conceded in our best period of the game.”

The Sicilians were hoping to make the most of a tired and rotated Giallorossi squad, but were beaten 3-0 by Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Dzeko and Bruno Peres goals.

In truth, Ilija Nestorovski had opened the scoring after six minutes, but his goal was ruled offside. Only after multiple replays from different angles, it’s suggested it was an incorrect decision, as Haitam Aleesami did not get a touch to it.

“We had started well, struggled towards the end of the first half and I changed things to a 3-5-2 with Alessandro Diamanti,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Diamanti drove two or three players crazy and a few of them were booked, making it more difficult for them. We caused Roma problems, but in our best period of the game, we conceded a second goal.

“I am very angry with the 3-0, because we lost concentration and that’s something we need to work on in future. There are still important games to go and we need to be in the right state of mind to face those challenges.

“We’re still in the running and have to believe. We’re chasing down Empoli, especially because our last game of the season is against them at home.

“We are missing something in attack and cannot expect Nestorovski to carry the load all by himself to the end of the season. He needs more support and service.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.