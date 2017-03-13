Post new comment

For such a charismatic and charming Tuscan, Max Allegri has certainly proven to be a divisive figure.

Even now, more than three years since his dismissal, Milan supporters struggle to agree on the lasting legacy and accountability of his Rossoneri tenure. How much of their slide into mediocrity was his fault is balanced against how deeply was he undermined by the club’s desperate internal problems, the failure to replace ageing players somehow blamed on a man only ever in charge of on-field issues.

Yes, he made mistakes, and his time in Turin has shown that he has learned from many of them. Now more tactically aware during matches and much-improved in his use of substitutions, he has still split the judgement of the Juventus fanbase as to how much credit he deserves for the success the Old Lady has enjoyed on his watch.

Every time Daniele Rugani or Marko Pjaca is omitted from the starting XI, Allegri is taken to task over a perceived reluctance to field youngsters, as if his work in developing Mattia De Sciglio, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala happened in spite of him rather than because of him. Even when decisions as bold as changing to a back four in 2014-15 or to 4-2-3-1 this January paid off in spectacular fashion, his tactics and team selection continue to be second-guessed by armchair experts who believe their success on FIFA 17 or Football Manager give them a level of insight beyond that of a three-time Scudetto winner.

To those fans, I offer six words of advice, one for each league title this record-breaking team appears certain to have won by the end of this season; be careful what you wish for.

Simply put, Juventus were damn lucky to land Allegri back in July 2014. Antonio Conte walked away that summer, replaced just 24 hours later by the former Pescara midfielder, and they proved to be the perfect match. Where the current Chelsea boss failed to balance the demands of multiple competitions, his successor showed incredible skill, as he deftly steered the side to a first League-and-Cup double in two decades and ended a 12-year wait for a Champions League Final berth.

Despite a complete overhaul of the playing staff ahead of the following season, he once again swept over Juve’s domestic competition, but came up short in Europe after giving Bayern Munich a scare in the last 16. This year – with another influx of talent – the Bianconeri seem much-improved yet again, holding their rivals at home at arm’s length and seeking to go much further in the Champions League once more.

Rumours of discord within the squad came to the fore as tensions with Stephan Lichtsteiner, Leonardo Bonucci and Dybala all boiled over in full view, but the team’s performances rubbish that narrative comprehensively. A group divided in the manner many insist Juventus have been would not fight so strongly for their Coach. Allegri turned around a number of matches that appeared to be lost with the help of a cohesive unit that so clearly believe in themselves and the man on the sidelines.

Talk of a summer exit has continued for months, with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain or even Barcelona touted as possible destinations. Luciano Spalletti and Paulo Sousa have been mentioned as replacements, two names which should terrify Juventus supporters, each seeming more and more flawed as the campaign heads to a close. Roma have looked drained and desperate without an alternative approach when Plan A fails, while Fiorentina appear rudderless in every match except their win over the Bianconeri back in January.

With that historic sixth Scudetto looking increasingly certain, Allegri will hopefully decide to stay and try for a fourth title of his own with the club. Replacing him looks much more difficult than the search for someone to step in after Conte’s hasty exit, while the club’s failure to taste European success in 21 years surely makes delivering Champions League glory his ultimate aim.

Who knows, that might even see him become universally admired by Juventus fans.

