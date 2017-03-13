Baccaglini: Present, not intrusive

By Football Italia staff

Paul Baccaglini says he wants to be a Palermo President that is “around” but “not intrusive”.

Palermo were beaten 3-0 by Roma in their first game under Baccaglini’s ownership, but the Italo-American investor insisted he saw “encouraging signs” that pointed towards a bright future for the Rosanero.

“I talked to Spalletti, he advised me to have a steady hand and character,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“He helped me to understand what was the President’s role in the dressing room, and such advice is always welcome, especially when it comes from a Coach like him.

“The result was pretentious, I saw great determination. I went to the dressing room and saw sorrow but not resignation.

“No-one threw in the towel. I saw encouraging signs, even enthusiasm from the fans.

“After a week, all my doubts were dispelled. The Palermo fans are great people, they give so much without asking for anything.

“I have many reasons for investing here. Economically there are some interesting things, it’s a project we can grow. It’s worth it.

“As President, I want to be around. You must be close in order to give out a winning mentality, but I won’t be intrusive.

“I like to drive around the city, it’s exciting to talk to people and find alternative communication channels.

“The money’s there, Zamparini’s calm and so is everyone else. In football, there are too many clichés.

“The President is not the sheik that comes with a briefcase full of money and puts it on the table.

“Today, the mechanisms are different. There’s the possibility of making investments in a certain way.

“I’m convinced that those who have criticised me so far will change their minds.”

Image courtesy palermocalcio.it

