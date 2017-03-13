Martusciello facing Empoli sack?

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello’s position as Empoli boss is reportedly becoming ever more delicate after Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing by Chievo.

According to Calciomercato.com, Empoli are looking at alternatives to Martusciello, with the side having suffered five straight defeats and situated just one place above Serie A’s relegation zone.

Those in question are youth-team Coach Alessandro Dal Canto and veteran Edy Reja.

Dal Canto is a former defender, who has previously managed lower-League sides Vicenza, Padova and Venezia.

Reja, on the other hand, is vastly experienced at the top level, most recently laying the foundations for Atalanta’s successful season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.