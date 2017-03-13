‘Serie A needs Inter & Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Giuseppe Bergomi claims Serie A “needs” his former club and Milan after being disappointed by Roma and Napoli.

Inter demolished high-flying Atalanta 7-1 on Sunday to stay in with a fighting chance of Champions League qualification next season, while Milan are thought to be near a lucrative takeover.

“Roma are self-sufficient and Napoli lost their best striker to Juventus. What does it all mean? That Serie A needs Inter and Milan,” the iconic defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“Our football needs Inter and Milan. They must return to the top, with all due respect to Roma and Napoli. Inter will be closer to Juve next season.

“Inter against Atalanta? They were impressive physically and in terms of their quality of play.

“Inter must stick with this 4-2-3-1. They dominated, they played some extraordinary football and Kondogbia did very well.

“Atalanta started well, but you sensed that they could concede goals. They didn’t pay enough attention to Inter.

“Inter must aim for the Champions League, they’re only six points behind. Napoli have a complicated calendar.

“Inter must do very little wrong but must believe.”

