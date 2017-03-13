Materazzi: Yes to Pioli, Mou…

By Football Italia staff

Marco Materazzi admits that while Inter should tie down Stefano Pioli, he “hopes” Jose Mourinho will return one day.

Materazzi covered a range of topics in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, from the refereeing controversy in Serie A to how Juve “deserved” to be at the top, although his focus was unsurprisingly on former club Inter.

“Referees? It’s a tedious situation, decisions are made in only one direction,” remarked the ex-Chennaiyin FC boss.

“I get tired just talking about it. Juventus deserve to be at the top: if you win five titles and sign Higuain, it means that you can always improve.

“Losing in the 95th minute is never pleasant, especially when you concede a penalty. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“I had a great day [on Sunday], Inter showed themselves to be a great team.

“There’s still something missing in terms of character and we need a couple of full-backs, but the foundations are there.

“The first step should be confirming Pioli. I think he deserves a chance. After that, time will tell if he’s a success.

“He’s held the team together and he’s a great professional.

“Mourinho in charge of the new Inter? As an interista, I hope so.”

