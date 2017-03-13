‘Turn San Paolo into a nightmare!’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina has warned that Napoli want to turn the San Paolo into “a nightmare” for rivals.

Napoli bounced back from their Champions League elimination with a 3-0 home win against Crotone on Sunday, and Reina made it clear the Partenopei wanted to make their stadium a fortress, with a Juventus double-header scheduled for the start of April.

“Juve here twice in a row? We must first put in a big shift against Empoli and be in a good way for the international break,” the goalkeeper told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“After that, we’ll certainly look to turn the San Paolo into a nightmare [for other teams].

“The important thing was to react after our elimination from the Champions League, although we went out of it with our heads held high.

“We want to do the maximum possible in the League and Coppa Italia.

“I’m happy about the three points and not conceding a goal. We’ll hunt down second place to the end because our main objective is to get back into the Champions league.”

