NEWS
Monday March 13 2017
Pirlo: De Sciglio handled, but…
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo claims Mattia De Sciglio did handball during Juventus-Milan last week but admits that sometimes “penalties like these aren’t given”.

Davide Massi’s decision to award Juve a last-ditch penalty and subsequent winner against Milan proved hugely divisive, but Pirlo maintained De Sciglio’s hand “was there”.

“Penalties like these are given and aren’t given, but [the referee] gave it and the hand was there,” the two sides’ former midfielder told Tuttosport.

“It’s still at the referee’s discretion. A similar thing happened with Barcelona the other day, but it wasn’t given.

“It’s difficult to get into the game and not be a little broken. As a player, to concede a penalty in the 95th minute, with the last kick, is always frustrating, but his hand was there.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies