Pirlo: De Sciglio handled, but…

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo claims Mattia De Sciglio did handball during Juventus-Milan last week but admits that sometimes “penalties like these aren’t given”.

Davide Massi’s decision to award Juve a last-ditch penalty and subsequent winner against Milan proved hugely divisive, but Pirlo maintained De Sciglio’s hand “was there”.

“Penalties like these are given and aren’t given, but [the referee] gave it and the hand was there,” the two sides’ former midfielder told Tuttosport.

“It’s still at the referee’s discretion. A similar thing happened with Barcelona the other day, but it wasn’t given.

“It’s difficult to get into the game and not be a little broken. As a player, to concede a penalty in the 95th minute, with the last kick, is always frustrating, but his hand was there.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.